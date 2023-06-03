Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $323.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.