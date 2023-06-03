AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of AutoZone worth $156,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,381.23 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,583.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,497.27. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $90,341,976. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

