Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Capco Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,054 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 6.3% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.24. 1,385,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,274. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

