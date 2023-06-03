Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 617 ($7.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 681 ($8.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 622.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 591.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,373.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($6.80) to GBX 630 ($7.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.96) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.72).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

