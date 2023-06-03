Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 6.3%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Aurora Spine Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Get Aurora Spine alerts:

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Spine had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.