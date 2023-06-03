Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after buying an additional 403,214 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $25,933,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,139 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 651.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,962 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,908.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,946 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

