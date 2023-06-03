Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears Sells 11,817 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $104,462.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atomera Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Atomera by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atomera by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

