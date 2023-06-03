Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 7,873 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $70,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atomera Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ATOM stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
