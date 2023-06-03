Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 7,873 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $70,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth $75,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.