Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares changing hands.

Atlas Mara Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £109,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Atlas Mara Company Profile

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

