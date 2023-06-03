Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.56

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $11.87. Asure Software shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 218,861 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Asure Software Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,824 shares of company stock valued at $570,806 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

