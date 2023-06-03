Astar (ASTR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Astar has a total market cap of $77.91 million and $3.81 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

