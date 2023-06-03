Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Up 6.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,728,000 after purchasing an additional 210,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,238,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 319,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

