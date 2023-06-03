ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $332.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 333.98 ($4.13), with a volume of 2837016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.30 ($4.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.98) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.81) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.74) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.72) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 861.25 ($10.64).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £350.47 million, a P/E ratio of -169.28, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 687.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

About ASOS

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($51,655.96). Company insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.