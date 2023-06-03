Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.50

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.50 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.37). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.37), with a volume of 206,370 shares.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1,633.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.39.
About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
