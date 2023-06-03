ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0676 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. ASD has a total market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06699292 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,293,956.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

