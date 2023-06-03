Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,097,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51.
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
