Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $22.20. 7,097,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

