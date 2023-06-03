argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $455.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $395.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.16. argenx has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $423.99. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

