Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 97210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

