Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 960,834 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 522,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

