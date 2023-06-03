Analysts Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

AKR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

