Analysts Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000.

AKR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading

