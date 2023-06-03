Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld Sells 20,999 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 20,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,949.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,768 shares in the company, valued at $208,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 265.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amyris by 109.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

