American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE AIG traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

