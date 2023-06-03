American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $50,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

