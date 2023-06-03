American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,761 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.62% of Penumbra worth $52,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 251.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

Insider Activity

Penumbra Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,736. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $320.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day moving average of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

