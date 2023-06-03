American Century Companies Inc. Sells 365,107 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 365,107 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

