American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $63,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.