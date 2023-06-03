American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $54,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL opened at $337.65 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $345.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.18. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

