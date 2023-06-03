American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 306,139 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $55,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Intel by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 697,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 97,022 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 328,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,011,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

