American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,571 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $436.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.24. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.65.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.