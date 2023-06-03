American Century Companies Inc. Buys 311,204 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $49,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,120,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Popular by 42.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 538,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after buying an additional 159,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $62.87 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.