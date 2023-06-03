American Century Companies Inc. Buys 27,466 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $57,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.