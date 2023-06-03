American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Enviva worth $58,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enviva by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 926,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva Price Performance

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,610 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $80.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.