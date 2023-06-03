American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,353 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of InMode worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InMode Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $41.84.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
