American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.55

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and traded as low as $28.25. American Business Bank shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 41,345 shares traded.

American Business Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

