Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group worth $81,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.33 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

