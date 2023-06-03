Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 3.9%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.46. 2,068,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,145,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
