Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 3.9%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.46. 2,068,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,145,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

