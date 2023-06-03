AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.39. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 282,340 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Trading Up 28.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.