Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CAO Chris Natali Sells 1,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.