Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CAO Chris Natali Sells 1,000 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alteryx Stock Performance
Shares of AYX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
