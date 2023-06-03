Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) CEO John P. Albright Acquires 4,255 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

