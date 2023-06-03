Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 711,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970,225 shares of company stock valued at $989,390,657 in the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 608,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

