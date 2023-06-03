Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Allison Transmission worth $144,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 416,588 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allison Transmission Trading Up 5.2 %

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.