Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

