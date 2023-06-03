AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.56. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 122,891 shares changing hands.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

