AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.56. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 122,891 shares changing hands.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
