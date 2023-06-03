Algorand Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $20.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,633,297,346 coins and its circulating supply is 7,245,827,845 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

