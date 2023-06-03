Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Alarum Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.72% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 82,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Alarum Technologies from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Featured Articles

