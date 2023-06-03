Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,041.50 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,032,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.