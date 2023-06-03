Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.