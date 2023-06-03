AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 334.25 ($4.13). Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.50 ($4.06).

AIB Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,453.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 322.44.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,173.91%.

Insider Activity at AIB Group

AIB Group Company Profile

In other AIB Group news, insider Andy Maguire bought 30,000 shares of AIB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($122,343.05). 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

