Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $237,441.75 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. 163,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,208. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

